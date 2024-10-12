Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,651 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 126.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,171,000 after acquiring an additional 973,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $162,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.06. 2,604,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,298. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.74. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.