Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in First Solar by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.56 and a 200 day moving average of $221.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.