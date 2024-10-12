Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 1,216,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.2 days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $3.23.
About Haitian International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haitian International
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.