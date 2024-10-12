Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 888,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the September 15th total of 1,216,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 355.2 days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAIIF remained flat at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Haitian International has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

