Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,063,244.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

