Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 433,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,560. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,254.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

