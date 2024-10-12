Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

