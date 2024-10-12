HC Wainwright Upgrades Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $116.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAVA

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of -0.63. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $42.20.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.