HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $52.90. 586,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,172. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

