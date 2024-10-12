HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 397 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. 9,570,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

