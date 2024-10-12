HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 493 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 163,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

