HCR Wealth Advisors Has $397,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.81. 12,163,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,339,649. The company has a market cap of $989.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

