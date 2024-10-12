HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 305 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $600.44. The stock had a trading volume of 320,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,224. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $566.70 and its 200 day moving average is $552.57.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

