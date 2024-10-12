HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 650 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.73. 3,753,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,358. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $429.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.06 and its 200-day moving average is $398.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

