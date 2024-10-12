HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,074 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,415,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,218,000 after acquiring an additional 609,071 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 3,324,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

