Head-To-Head Review: Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -15.72% -9.08% -6.67% Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.6% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Freshworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $652.94 million 5.25 -$137.44 million ($0.40) -28.68 Datable Technology $3.03 million 0.01 -$3.46 million ($0.10) -0.01

This table compares Freshworks and Datable Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Datable Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datable Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Freshworks and Datable Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 5 9 0 2.64 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freshworks presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 60.28%. Given Freshworks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than Datable Technology.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels. The company also provides Freshsales, an advanced and user-friendly sales automation solution; Freshmarketer, a marketing automation solution for businesses to redefine their marketing strategies; Freshsales Suite, which offers businesses a unified platform that facilitates cohesive engagement and detailed tracking of customers throughout their entire buying journey; Freshservice that offers virtual agents to help employees resolve issues, make requests, and answer questions without contacting the service desk; and Freshservice for Business Teams, which provides a unified employee service experience while ensuring the secure separation of departmental data. In addition, it offers Freshping to monitor website’s availability and get multichannel alerts if the website goes down; Freshstatus, which allows businesses to create a custom branded website status page for internal or external viewing to communicate website uptime and availability; and Freshsurvey to measure net promoter scores and other satisfaction metrics directly within Freshworks products. The company was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. Freshworks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

