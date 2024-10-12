Head-To-Head Survey: Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) vs. Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Senmiao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Senmiao Technology -67.01% -81.03% -35.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Senmiao Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.59 billion 0.54 -$2.00 billion N/A N/A Senmiao Technology $6.81 million 1.54 -$3.67 million ($0.42) -2.38

Senmiao Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Risk & Volatility

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats Senmiao Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

