Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Heineken stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 129,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,004. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

