Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Helen of Troy stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.