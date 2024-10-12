Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,200 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 1,133,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,422.0 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIF remained flat at $3.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Hengan International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.7637 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

