Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.98. 22,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,206. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $174.59 and a 52-week high of $264.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $235.07.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

