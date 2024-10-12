Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,012 shares of company stock worth $3,417,117. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

