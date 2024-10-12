Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,863,000 after acquiring an additional 114,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,286,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CALM opened at $90.45 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $90.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $785.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $372,762. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $718,510.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

