Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $133,958.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,014.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

CCOI opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.02. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

