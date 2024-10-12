Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 625,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $501.88 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.99 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $531.94 and its 200 day moving average is $529.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.