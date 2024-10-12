Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,093,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,126,000 after buying an additional 643,913 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,118,000 after buying an additional 1,694,162 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 6,076.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,834,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

NYSE KSS opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

