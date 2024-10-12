Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,296,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 52.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

GPI stock opened at $355.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

