Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 356,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 98,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period.

VIOV opened at $91.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

