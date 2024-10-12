HI Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $147,914.83 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047182 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $157,724.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

