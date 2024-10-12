HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $135,919.41 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,156.43 or 0.99958803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007558 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047182 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $157,724.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

