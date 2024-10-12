Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,482,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,809 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions makes up about 3.0% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $79,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,760,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 578,042 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 271.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 509,219 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after buying an additional 328,740 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,016.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.