Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hologic by 77.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after buying an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hologic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,243,000 after acquiring an additional 450,190 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after buying an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,666,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

