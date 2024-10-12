Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $215.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.22.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

