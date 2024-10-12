H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after purchasing an additional 558,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,614,000 after purchasing an additional 758,827 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 52.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,492,000 after purchasing an additional 939,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 39.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,820. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,332,168.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 9,846 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $639,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,820. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.