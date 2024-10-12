Humana’s (HUM) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $250.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $315.33.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $258.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 32.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

