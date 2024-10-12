Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

