Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hypera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY opened at $4.84 on Friday. Hypera has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44.

Get Hypera alerts:

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

Featured Articles

