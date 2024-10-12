Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Shares of CDMGF stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Friday. Icade has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

