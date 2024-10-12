Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.
Icade Price Performance
Shares of CDMGF stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Friday. Icade has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.74.
About Icade
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Icade
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.