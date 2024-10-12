IDT (NYSE:IDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 44,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 78,883 shares.The stock last traded at $49.13 and had previously closed at $46.58.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. IDT’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $484,101. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $484,101. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDT by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 176.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in IDT during the second quarter worth $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in IDT in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

