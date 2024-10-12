Ignition (FBTC) Price Hits $62,664.00 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Ignition token can now be bought for $62,664.00 or 0.99284427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $25.00 million and $332,672.35 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00252377 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 938 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 937.89788544 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 62,582.28007732 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $451,978.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

