Immutable X 1-Day Volume Hits $39.74 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $890.06 million and $39.74 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
