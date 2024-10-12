Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.04. Immutep shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 92,980 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Immutep alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Immutep

Immutep Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Immutep

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMP. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immutep by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Immutep by 269.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Immutep by 15.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immutep

(Get Free Report)

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.