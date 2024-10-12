Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Imperial Pacific’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Imperial Pacific Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
About Imperial Pacific
