Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Imperial Pacific’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Imperial Pacific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get Imperial Pacific alerts:

About Imperial Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.