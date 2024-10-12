Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $266.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $266.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

