Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $592,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.