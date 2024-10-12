Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $696,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

