Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.41 and last traded at $60.73, with a volume of 61382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.