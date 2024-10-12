InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.06. 579,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,364,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,396 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,728,000 after acquiring an additional 214,200 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,841 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in InMode by 19.4% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,266,678 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after buying an additional 205,947 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 191.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 739,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 63.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 437,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

