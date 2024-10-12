Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJUN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3,502.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 411.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 960,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 773,051 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,909,000. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3 %

PJUN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. 16,147 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.