Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP) Stock Position Lifted by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 137.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USEP. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USEP opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

