Insider Buying: Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM) Insider Purchases A$13,650.00 in Stock

Kingsrose Mining Limited (ASX:KRM – Get Free Report) insider Fabian Baker purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$13,650.00 ($9,222.97).

The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kingsrose Mining Limited operates as an exploration company in Norway, Finland, and Indonesia. It explores for PGE-nickel-copper, and gold properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Penikat Project located in Finland. It holds interest in the Rana and Porsanger project located in Norway. Kingsrose Mining Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nedlands, Australia.

